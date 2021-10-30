Budget 2022: Mosti to focus on experimental R&D – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 30): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) will place greater emphasis on experimental development by channelling funding to research and development (R&D), said its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

According to him, it is to utilise the allocation of RM423 million from the government, announced in the Budget 2022, to Mosti and the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Mosti appreciates the government’s concern to drive R&D, especially at the experimental development research by industries, institutions of higher learning, and government research agencies.

“(R&D) activities will generate income through the commercialisation of local products and technologies,” he said in a statement today.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the 2022 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, announced the allocation including RM295 million for public universities to continue playing a role in the research and innovation ecosystem as well as to encourage collaboration with industry.

To strengthen the MyStartup strategy programme by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, Dr Adham said his ministry will provide support at every stage of development and potential growth of the start-up companies.

He said a total of RM20 million was allocated to intensify efforts for the recovery and resilience of the companies involved.

Describing the Budget 2022 as a comprehensive input from all walks of life, he said Mosti would stay committed to implementing various initiatives that had been formulated and focused on the goal of restoring the livelihood of the people.

“This is in line with the three focus areas of Budget 2022, namely 3R (recovery, resilience, and reform) which demonstrates the government’s concern for the Malaysian Family,” he said.

In this regard, Dr Adham said he will ensure that his staff and various agencies under Mosti are always proactive to ensure that the programmes planned can be implemented for the benefit of the country. – Bernama