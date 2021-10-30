Budget 2022: Sarawak should have been given more development allocation – SUPP sec-gen

MIRI (Oct 30): Sarawak should have been given more allocation for development in the Budget 2022 considering its land-size that is similar to that of Peninsula Malaysia, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said though the RM4.6 billion allocation for Sarawak development and RM5.2 billion for Sabah have increased from previous years, there were still more areas that needed to be covered to improve the livelihood of the people there.

“In terms of infrastructure, we are so many years behind. Therefore, it would be good for more allocation to be given to Sarawak. After all, under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sarawak and Sabah have equal rights as partners in the formation of Federation of Malaysia,” Ting told reporters during a press conference at his SUPP Piasau office today.

On the tourism sector, he said it is timely for the industry to recover amid the fight against the pandemic.

He noted that Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, when tabling the Budget 2022, announced a RM600 million allocation to boost the tourism industry.

“The tourism sector was affected the most from the Covid-19 pandemic. Various allocations for the industry would really help the industry to recover. It is also hoped that the economy as a whole can pick up again once the budget starts to roll-out beginning next year,” said the Assistant Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.