Budget 2022: S’wak can afford to spend RM1 bln a month for development in 2022, says CM

LAWAS (Oct 30): The good relationship between the federal and state governments has yielded a total of RM11.6 billion for development under both federal and state budget allocations in 2022, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the RM4.6 billion injection of funds under Budget 2022, in addition to the state budget of RM7 billion, pushed the total allocation for development to RM11.6 billion, which would allow the state to spend RM1 billion a month for development.

This would enable the state government to take big strides in achieving the state’s aspiration of becoming a high-income developed state with good infrastructure and connectivity.

Abang Johari said this at the earth-breaking ceremony of the 77 kilometre (km) road from Gelugus in Lawas to Long Lopeng by contractor Samling Resources Sdn Bhd under the first phase of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project.

The SSLR project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The chief minister also thanked the federal government for allocation RM4.6 billion to Sarawak in 2022 to continue its development agenda, saying that it was also the fruit of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) stand in supporting a stable government, first under former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, that is sensitive to the state’s needs for infrastructure, social and economic development.

“We thank the federal government and Works Minister for this RM1.13 billion SSLR project from Lawas to Long Lopeng and this would be complemented by another RM80 million of federal funds to link to Ba Kelalan and hopefully to Bario,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that the state will build a road network integrating the proposed northern coastal highway and road linking Marudi-Mulu in Miri division to Medamit in Limbang and later to the SSLR that connects the Pan Borneo Highway serving both states.

“We target this integrated road connectivity by 2026 and also the completion of the water grid and electricity connection for Limbang and Lawas,” he said.

The coastal highway will also serve the new Lawas Airport, deep water port and prospective major investments in Lawas and the northern connectivity will boost tourism, commercial agriculture and services sectors.

The SSLR project under the Ministry of Works was handed over to the contractor on Aug 9 earlier this year and is a 425 km land route connecting Sarawak and Sabah from Miri, bypassing Brunei.