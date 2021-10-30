Bung, Jeffrey disappointed with budget allocation

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan have expressed disappointment with the 2022 budget allocation for Sabah.

Bung said the RM5.2 billion allocated to Sabah in the national budget 2022 for infrastructure development is not enough for such a huge state which has many issues pertaining to its infrastructure.

Bung who is also the Works Minister, opined that the allocation should be increased by at least 15 per cent as implementation of infrastructure development programs involving water and electricity supply roads and bridges need huge funding every year.

“The allocation for development projects in Sabah is not enough, we should get 10 per cent to 15 per cent higher than the amount given. This is because development of water, roads, bridges and electricity are still needed in the rural areas of Sabah, a state that is large in size,” he said when commenting on the national budget 2022.

Finance Minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the national budget 2022 on Friday, announced that the allocation for infrastruture development, including education and health facilities in Sabah, was increased to RM5.2 billion.

Bung Moktar, who is also Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, said although many projects were funded through next year’s budget, there were still more development projects to be added based on the current needs in Sabah.

“We do not deny that the Federal government has given priority to implementing urgent projects such as upgrading of dilapitated schools, but there are still more that need due attention which is why we need more allocation,” he said.

Other than the RM5.2 billion allocation, Sabah was also given an allocation of RM746 million to upgrade 112 poor schools in the state.

Sabah and Sarawak were also given an allocation of RM1.5 billion for rural infrastructure development next year.

“If the allocation is not sufficient, Sabah will be categorized as the poorest state (in the country). The development budget must look into ensuring that poor states can keep up in terms of development, if not, we will continue to be poor,” he claimed.

Bung Moktar feels that the Federal government should also look into efforts to speed up the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

He said the allocation based on package after package with only one or two packages implemented a year delayed the completion of the project.

“We want the Pan Borneo Highway project to be implemented immediately, not package after package that is allocated every year. If only one or two packages are given a year, the project will not be completed in decades,” he said.

Through next year’s budget, the Federal government provided an allocation of RM3.5 billion for the implementation of national infrastructure development projects, including the Pan Borneo Highway and other important projects.

Bung Moktar said the improvement of infrastructure facilities will transform the logistics ecosystem and will be a catalyst of change to Sabah’s socio economy as all areas in the country can be connected easily and quickly thus expanding economic activities.

Jeffrey is disappointed the Budget 2022 made no mention of the special financial provisions for Sabah.

He said Sabah’s rights to 40 per cent of the net revenue derived by the federal in the State was still denied.

“There were also no provisions for other payments such as 10 per cent tax on oil or the 10 per cent import duties on petroleum products other than the RM120 million,” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

Jeffrey said while the allocations for the development funds for Sabah have been increased, the increase is insufficient and unfair.

“It could have been at least RM10 billion in view of the need to stimulate the Borneo economy to match up with Indonesia’s aggressive spending in Kalimantan,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the budget is inclusive and comprehensive, taking into account the welfare of the people, in line with the vision of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

Jeffrey said he is aware that the primary goal of the budget is to stimulate the economy, which has been devastated by the pandemic, as well as to stimulate business activities.

“Overall, it is a good budget because it focuses on underdeveloped areas particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

“But it could have been a lot better,” he said.