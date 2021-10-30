Chai disappointed with development allocation for Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 30): The development allocations for Sabah and Sarawak of RM5.2 billion and RM4.6 billion respectively under the 2022 Budget is disappointing, said Jonathan Chai Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sarawak secretary general.

Chai who stressed that he was speaking in his personal capacity opined that the allocations do not reflect the status of Sabah and Sarawak as accorded by the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If the status of Sabah and Sarawak is acknowledged as accorded by MA63, such allocation is disappointing,” he said.

Chai said the Budget is more for the B40 and other vulnerable groups.

He said next year, a one-off contribution of RM2,000 will be given to households earning under RM2,500 with three or more children.

He added that an additional RM500 will be given to single mothers or fathers who have dependents and a monthly income of less than RM5,000.

“These cash aids would be well received by the B40 group.”

He was, however, pleased to note that the government had set aside RM746 million for the repair and maintenance of dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak next year.

The allocation will be for 112 projects in Sabah and 165 projects in Sarawak.

“This is something positive for Sabah and Sarawak as the dilapidated schools deserve our urgent attention,” he pointed out.

On the RM120 million allocated for 1,800 aided Chinese primary schools and Tamil schools in the country, Chai said: “We need to have further details on the manner the funds are to be distributed.”

“But any specific financial provision in the Budget is good news to the schools as they are in need of repair and maintenance every now and then,” he added.