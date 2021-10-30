Cops nab Form 3 student for suspected drug possession

SIBU (Oct 30): Police in Mukah have arrested a Form Three student after discovering suspected drugs in his possession.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the 15-year-old student was arrested following a raid at an unnumbered house along Jalan Selangau-Bintulu around 1pm yesterday.

“A check on the cross bag carried by the suspect revealed a transparent plastic straw containing drugs believed to be methamphetamine weighing about 0.15 grams,” he said in a media statement.

He said the urine test conducted on the suspect also returned positive for drugs.

Muhamad Rizal said initial investigation revealed that the suspect became addicted to drugs earlier this year.

“He got the supply from a man named Gaya in Selangau and started to get involved in drugs due his enticement,” he added.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 1591) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.