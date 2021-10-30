Covid-19: 98.14 pct of Sarawak’s 646 cases in Category 1, Category 2

KUCHING (Oct 30): There are 634 new Covid-19 cases that are asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms out of the reported 646 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee.

“Of that total, 207 cases are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 427 are in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are three cases in Category 3 (lung infection), one in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and eight in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” the committee said in its daily update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new cases in the state with 166 cases, followed by Miri (115).

Districts that recorded double-digit cases were Lawas with 63 cases, Sibu (62), Bintulu (31), Limbang and Saratok (28), Mukah, Tanjung Manis and Dalat (15), Serian, Betong and Sarikei (11) and Matu (10).

Subis recorded nine cases while Samarahan and Bau each recorded seven, Sri Aman had six, Kapit had five, Meradong and Julau had four each, and Song and Simunjan had three each.

Asajaya, Belaga, Kabong, Marudi and Beluru each recorded two new cases.

There was one new case each in Tebedu, Pusa, Kanowit, Pakan, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong and Selangau.

The other five districts did not record new cases for the day.

Meanwhile, ten deaths from Covid-19 were recorded between October 25 to 29.

The fatalities were aged between 43 to 83 years old and all of them had comorbidities.

On October 25, a 59-year-old man was brought in dead (BID) to Sibu Hospital. He had comorbidities of cancer.

On October 27, a man aged 43 passed away in Sibu Hospital. He had hypertension and dyslipidemia.

On October 28, six deaths were recorded. The victims were mostly in their 70s and one octogenarian.

On October 29, a 68-year-old man passed away in Sibu, while another man aged 64 passed away in Sarawak General Hospital.