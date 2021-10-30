Eight escape burning house in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 30): A double storey house at Kampung Rangawan Ulu in Sadong Jaya was 80 per cent destroyed by a fire around 7.40am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the 223-square-metre house was home to eight individuals.

All occupants of the house – three males and five females – managed to flee to safety without sustaining any injuries.

Firefighters from the Asajaya and Kota Samarahan fire stations managed to put the fire under control at 8.40am.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operations at 9.05am.