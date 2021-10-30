Ibraco launches new apartment Renna Residence at The NorthBank this weekend

KUCHING: Ibraco is welcoming the re-opening of Sarawak with the official launching of Renna Residence at The NorthBank here today and tomorrow.

Renna Residence is the second high rise apartment to be unveiled at The NorthBank after last year’s launching of the highly successful Avona Residence.

The 13-level apartment has a total of 296 units of single, double, triple and dual key accommodation types.

The Northbank has a full range of facilities on site that will make it a self-contained community, combining retail and commercial space with residential.

The self-contained community facilities include the major international school Tunku Putra-HELP school and a hospital, the Northbank Specialist Hospital.

The Tunku Putra-HELP school is one of Kuching’s earliest international schools.

Now housed in a purpose-built building, equipped with the latest educational technology, the school is providing for more than 600 students of all ages, in both the national and international streams.

Already an Apple Established School, distinguished for innovation, and an Eco school, the institution pursues a holistic model of education to reflect its location.

The eight-storey NorthBank Specialist Hospital will be a one-stop medical centre, housing medical specialists and professional healthcare providers who ensure 24-hour health and wellness care for the residents and patrons of The NorthBank.

The hospital even has a rooftop garden to assist patients with their healing process. The hospital is targeted for completion in 2023.

The NorthBank Clubhouse provides the perfect space for a private meeting place. The clubhouse accommodates the lounge and cafeteria, function rooms, multi-purpose hall with indoor badminton courts, well-equipped gym with fitness studio, indoor children’s playground and games room, 50m swimming pool and children’s pool, and outdoor sports courts.

The exercise and leisure potential of the Clubhouse extends into the outside environment. Integration aims to cut congestion and so The Northbank actively anticipates foot traffic.

Cycling and jogging tracks blend into tree-lined avenues, a linear walkway and waterway park into ample green space.

Part of The NorthBank’s green environment includes the Riverfront Boardwalk, and one such boardwalk sits along the broad expanse of the Renna Residence.

The resort-themed living with sky gardens comes with fully-covered carparks, with a selected few providing electric car charging stations, and facilities covering the needs of children, families, as well as individuals seeking either a healthy or a fun lifestyle.

The NorthBank ticks all the right boxes – location, environment, neighbourhood and security – for a liveable township.

It creates integration on a remarkable scale – the key to success in its holistic masterplan, driving retail, commercial and residential occupancy together as an interconnected whole.

It is a new kind of township, with all the space of the suburbs and all the amenities and connectivity of the city centre.

It sits along the major road link between Samarahan and Kuching, allowing rapid access to the rest of the city, the progressing Pan-Borneo highway and even the airport and the wider world beyond.

It also sits near Sarawak’s leading universities, and with a proposal for an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system in the pipeline to connect Samarahan to Kuching city centre.

The NorthBank masterplan includes the full range of residential property types – high rise apartments, terraced houses, townhouses and its share of luxury housing.

The show unit for Renna Residence is available for view this weekend at Ibraco Gallery, The NorthBank, from 9 am to 5 pm, but all visitors are advised to adhere to the SOPs in place. Visitors can call Ibraco at 082-361111 for more information.