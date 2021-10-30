Increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Sabah registered 650 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 392 recorded in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Sabah is currently experiencing an increasing trend of cases if evaluated through the daily case graph for the past 14 days.

“This trend is not surprising as many economic sectors and social activities have been allowed to operate.

“The level of compliance with SOPs is also declining, resulting in the increasing trend of new Covid-19 cases,” he said.

However, the effectiveness of vaccines can be seen from the daily statistics of patients.

A total of 95.4 per cent of the total cases on Oct 30 are in Category 1 and 2, where patients are not treated in the hospital.

Two cases are in Category 3, four cases in Category 4 and four cases in Category 5. Twenty more cases are still under evaluation by the State Health Department.

In his statement, Masidi reminded the community to comply with all SOPs even after being fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines do not make us immune to infections. New cases every day show that on average 60 per cent of all daily infections are those who have received the complete vaccine,” he added.