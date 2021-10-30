Karim: Allocation for tourism to boost sector, local economy

MIRI (Oct 30): The federal government’s allocation for the tourism sector in the Budget 2022, announced by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday is described as a good amount to rejuvenate the local economy and tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in his Budget 2022 comment, said the budget was people-centric as it covered most of the important aspects of the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tourism sector was one of contributors to the state’s economy prior to the pandemic.

“The RM600 million allocation for the tourism sector under Penjana tourism financing and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd Rehabilitation Scheme are much welcomed by industry players.

“It is believed that it will contribute towards the recovery rate to the desired level. Moreover, the waiver of tax for those in the tourism-related events and activities, will encourage more visibility at the international level,” said Abdul Karim.

The Minister of Youth and Sports also lauded the RM60 million allocation, for promotional activities and domestic tourism incentives, as a big boost to the local players and for faster recovery.