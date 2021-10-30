KK City Hall to resolve rubbish collection delay

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Kota Kinabalu City Hall has taken steps to resolve the disruption to the garbage collection in the city areas.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip in a statement on Saturday said City Hall took note of the delay in collection service which had resulted in rubbish piling up at the collection centres located in commercial and residential areas.

She said the delay was caused by the reduced number of rubbish compactor trucks operating.

“Kota Kinabalu City Hall is trying to solve the problem by using all available machinery resources such as ‘open truck’, ‘mini compactor’ and the use of ‘roll on roll off’ (RORO) to replace existing bins in specific areas.

“This includes temporarily renting these machinery to meet current needs. In addition, to ensure that garbage collection services are not continuously affected, the procurement process for new compactors is in the process,” she said.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall, she stressed, takes serious note of the delay in garbage collection in the city and apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the residents and added that they are doing their best to restore the service.