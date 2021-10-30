KTS Group donates air purifiers to SGH

KUCHING (Oct 30): KTS Group donated 20 units of Philips air purifier to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) as part its corporate social responsibility (CRS) to help the hospital cope with this Covid-19 pandemic.

The purifiers were handed over to SGH deputy director Dr Wong Kee Ging at the Crown Towers in Pending here by KTS Group director Kenny Law.

Among those present were KTS Group senior manager William Ting, assistant manager Doreen Eng and SGH corporate communications officer Mary Belare and representatives of Boys’ Brigade Sarawak.

KTS Group was approached by Boys’ Brigade Sarawak to donate the air purifiers after it was alerted of SGH’s need for air purifiers.

Representing Boys’ Brigade Sarawak were State Commissioner Sim Tze Sian and State Social Welfare and Community Service chairman Bong Shii Kian.

Met after the presentation, Dr Wong said the donation was very much appreciated as the air purifiers can help clean the air in the hospital.

“We appreciate the public and corporations reaching out to help us during this time. This has been ongoing in the last two years, and we hope different foundations will continue to reach out.

“The hospital is big and there are a lot of wards. We will identify places where the air purifiers are best needed,” she added.

Dr Wong pointed out that the air purifiers will be under high density usage.

“These air purifiers will be on 24 hours, they are unlike what we have at home when you on it only when people are around,” she said.