MOH making detailed study on National Mental Health Excellence Centre – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is making a detailed study on the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health to minimise service gaps and further strengthen delivery of mental health services to the community.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it is hoped that all efforts being carried out could be coordinated more effectively so that more individuals would come forward to seek help and treatment for their mental health problems.

“Lack of awareness and social stigma in mental health have prevented affected individuals from coming forward for help, treatment or intervention, and this is very unfortunate,” he said in his speech at the 2021 National Youth Convention + Asean ConnectKBK held online today.

He added that on realising the importance of mental health problems, the MOH launched the National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020–2025 on Oct 10, which is a long-term policy provided to improve the country’s mental health services.

The strategic plan has outlined eight key scopes including improving governance and regulatory framework, strengthening the mental health control system, ensuring the availability and accessibility of comprehensive and quality mental health services, and strengthening mental health resources.

This also covers enhancement of cross-sectoral cooperation, promotion of mental well-being and health, strengthening preparedness during emergencies, crises and disasters, as well as suicide prevention.

He said most mental health problems faced by youths and teenagers were influenced by social factors such as bullying, risky behavior, substance abuse, low self-esteem, high expectation, anxiety and depression.

He said concerned over the issue of mental health among youths, the MOH has with the cooperation of agencies and non-governmental organisations, implemented various programmes among them, the Healthy Minds School Programme, Healthy Students Programme, Let’s TALK Healthy Minds, besides working with the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) in promoting mental health. – Bernama