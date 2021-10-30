Promote TVET empowerment at early schooling stage – educationist

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): As the technical education and vocational training (TVET) sector has been allocated a big fund, efforts to promote TVET must be introduced at a much earlier schooling stage including at kindergarten level, not just at university or college levels.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Education Faculty senior lecturer, Jamalul Lail Abdul Wahab said this was important as Malaysia is moving towards an industrialised country in order to have a competitive advantage.

He said countries such as Switzerland had started TVET education at the kindergarten level, by exposing technology to students through the use of mobile phones.

“Although many may think that this is too early to introduce TVET, in the long run it is important for the country to build creative and information communication technology (ICT) literate human capital in line with the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0),” he told Bernama.

In tabling Budget 2022, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family) at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the government had identified TVET as one of the drivers of change to meet industrial demands.

As such, for TVET empowerment, the government has allocated RM6.6 billion to implement various initiatives under the relevant ministries and agencies with a focus on meeting the needs of current industries.

Meanwhile, former Education director-general Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom said the huge allocation showed the government’s seriousness in promoting TVET but hoped that the empowerment efforts would be coordinated through several ministries.

“There must be coordination in terms of the curriculum, certification, programme recognition and job preparation so that students can be absorbed into the industry as soon as they complete their course programme,” he said.

In addition, Alimuddin is confident that the Teaching Material Special Incentive given to teachers for the first time is well-received as teaching materials and equipment are not cheap.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method has brought several changes to the country’s education system including the introduction of ICT and increase in IT literacy through the usage of digital technology.

“With this positive development, ICT learning and teaching will continue to be developed as what has been happening in the Western world,” he said, referring to the one-off RM100 payment to over 400,000 teachers under the Education Ministry for their contribution throughout the PdPR period. – Bernama