Python in ceiling gives Niah man a fright

MIRI (Oct 30): A man in Rh Mandau in Niah near here had the fright of his life after discovering a 12-foot python hiding in the ceiling of his house last night.

Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the department received the emergency call from the man around 7.04pm.

“A team of three personnel from the Batu Niah station was rushed to the complainant’s house located about 16km away.

“Upon arrival, the team found that there was a 12-feet-long batik python inside the house ceiling,” he said in the statement.

Law said after the risk assessment is carried out, the reptile was successfully caught using a snake tong.

The operation ended at 7.50pm and the python was later released back into the wild some distance away from the residential area.