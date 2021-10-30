RMC to move booster dose vaccination to Sibu Civic Centre Tuesday

SIBU (Oct 30): Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) will move its Covid-19 booster dose vaccination programme to Sibu Civic Centre starting Tuesday (Nov 2).

RMC general manager Anne Lau said the booster dose vaccination programme started Thursday at RMC.

“We received 1,500 names for the booster dose on late Wednesday afternoon. We quickly set up the canopies so vaccination can start on Thursday. However, only about 500 people turn up for the booster dose yesterday (Thursday),” she said.

She believed that sudden notification from MySejahtera and rainy weather might be among reasons for the low turnout.

“Also, the booster vaccine we are given right now is Pfizer. So, I think many people who were given Sinovac before wanted Sinovac as they were not sure if it is alright to mix,” she said.

She said for now, the people just need to trust that the ministry has done enough study and believed that people would slowly trust and opt for booster dose eventually.

“For now, it is for those above 60 years old. I think after the next few weeks, it would be young people’s turn. I believe a lot of young people would go for booster dose, because they are more active. That is why we decided to hold the vaccination programme at Sibu Civic Centre,” she pointed out.

Sibu Civic Centre is currently being used by the health department for vaccinating adolescents and booster to members of the public. Lau pointed out that the vaccination programme will start 8am to 5pm and would go on as long as there is need for booster dose.

Meanwhile, a political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang said only 40 per cent turned up for booster jabs at Sibu Civic Centre on Thursday and gave a reminder on the venue to get booster jabs.

“This is a reminder for all with appointments from Oct 29 to Oct 31 to go to Sibu Civic Centre for now. From Nov 2 onwards go to Sibu Indoor Stadium,” he said.

He added that those who received appointments at Lanang Health Clinic and RMC can have their vaccination at the said premises.

Lanang Health Clinic is open for vaccination 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on weekends.

Tiang cleared some confusion by advising those who have received weekend appointment after 1pm at Lanang Health Clinic to go during operating hours.