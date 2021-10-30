Sarawak gives RM15 mln grants to 123 mission schools statewide 

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Sarawak government would be giving away grants totalling RM15 million to 123 mission schools statewide, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah yesterday.

Uggah, who is minister in charge of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), also revealed additional grants of RM7 million would be distributed through Unifor to 55 different non-Islamic houses of worship.

“This reflected the inclusive policy of the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government,” said Uggah.

Touching on the initial RM15 million grant given to mission schools, he said this was the first time it was provided for.

Such schools, he said, could look forward to more such grants.

He also said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had for this year allocated a sum of RM50 million to Unifor to implement its entrusted tasks.

Uggah added the state government too, had set aside another sum of RM5 million to assist the various houses of worship whose weekly collections had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is to meet their operation costs and other expenses. We will distribute this fund soon,” he said.

Uggah expressed his deep appreciation to the Chief Minister for his great concern, generosity and thoughtfulness to the schools and the houses of worship.

These grants were presented by Uggah yesterday to state assemblymen or their representatives who represented these Catholic, Anglican and Methodist schools and the houses of worship at his office.