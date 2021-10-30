SDMC: Family entertainment centres in malls can reopen from Nov 1

KUCHING (Oct 30): Family entertainment centres in shopping malls are allowed to reopen from November 1, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Family entertainment centres, such as karaoke rooms, in shopping malls are allowed to operate in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Room/Family Karaoke that has been set,” it said in its daily Covid-19 updates today.

The SOP will be made available on the SDMC website.

Family-themed karaoke outlets were ordered to close many times last year during the worsening pandemic.

The last time the outlets reopened was on March 27 this year, where they were only allowed to operate for a few weeks before having to close again for the state’s extended Conditional Movement Control Order.

In April, representatives from family-themed karaoke outlets made an appeal to the state government for permission to reopen.