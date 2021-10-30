SMK Tatau’s dance troupe shines at Semarak Tari 2021

BINTULU (Oct 30): A performance featuring an Orang Ulu dance known as ‘Tarian Kreasi Kanjet Ngasu Tinggang’ earned ‘Produksi Sarawak’ the overall victory at ‘Semarak Tari 2021’.

Moreover, the troupe representing SMK Tatau at the national-level dance event also took home the ‘Best Male Dancer’ and ‘Best Female Dancer’ awards, through Albert Gelegan Melaka and Emelly Arra Clara Ulen, respectively.

The results were announced on Thursday, where Produksi Negeri Johor and Produksi Pulau Pinang placed respective second and third.

Sixteen troupes made it to the finale of the competition, where the participation focused on dance teams from secondary schools all over the country.

This year, the Terengganu Education Department hosted the event, which ran from Oct 25 to 28.

All participants had undergone a two-day workshop that was run virtually via the Google Meet platform, before they produced a video and presented it for the Gala Night, which was also broadcast online.

“In the ‘old norm’, it would have been a face-to-face competition and it would be an opportunity for the participants, even the teachers-in-charge, of the state teams to learn and share the customs and the dances with one another.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not do that, but we strove to produce the best show representing the people and the state of Sarawak,” said Produksi Sarawak choreographer Hairi Hedeir.

In preparing the dancers for the competition, Hairi was assisted by Valentine Ambun Jaki who was responsible for the costumes, and Muhd Fuad who focused of the technical aspects.