State govt to develop, expand Kpg Semariang Batu

KUCHING (Oct 30): The state government has plans to expand and develop Kampung Semariang Batu with a housing scheme, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The Land and Survey Department already has the land and we will build a traditional housing scheme like that in Sungai Bedaun.

“Allocation has been given to Land and Survey Dept, which will properly arrange the lots. As the area is near the river, it needs to be walled up against floods first, the costs will be borne by the government. This is the plan, which will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan next year,” he said at the presentation of land titles in Kampung Semariang Batu here yesterday.

Abang Johari said the government would offer two options to the people for the land concerned.

“It is up to them whether they want to let the government build the houses or they build their own houses.

“But we will also build government housing scheme, like in Sungai Bedaun, using industrialised building system (IBS). We shall have a policy of developing new housing schemes to support the people’s need,” he said.

Abang Johari said since he became chief minister, the state has increased its revenue to RM7 billion in three years, made possible by taxes imposed on oil and gas products.

“That is why we are able to lower the rate of land premium (to RM2,500) and build new housing schemes using the revenue we have. This is our duty to the people,” he said.

At the function, he presented the land titles to 83 residents of the village.

Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; permanent secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Zaidi Mahdi; and Land and Survey Department deputy director (Management) Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood were among those present at the function.