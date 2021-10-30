Timely for gov’t to separate the powers of legislative, executive and judiciary – Senator

SIBU (Oct 30): It is time for the government to separate the powers among the legislative, executive and judiciary, and to enable these three institutions to regain their independence, said Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew.

He said it was unfortunate that power tends to consolidate in the hands of the most powerful to execute and this is not only true in the government but also in the corporate world where we see the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is all powerful.

“It is time for the three institutions to regain her independence and the re-introduction of a law similar to the repealed Parliamentary Services Act 1963 is the first rightful step. This is the cornerstone of a democratic system of government as it will give rise to the notion of check and balance,” he said during the debate on the motion of Parliamentary Reform held in parliament recently.

Lau said more is needed for the legislature to be a truly independent body.

He said the setting up of the select committee is the correct way and at the same time, the legislature has to be more active in the law-making process and not just at the late stage to pass or not to pass the law.

“The select committee must be able to be involved from the outset, at the proposal and drafting stage and should engage key stakeholders in the law-making process as it must be acknowledged that members of parliament are usually not expertise in most areas of the law.”

He said the election process is not designed to choose the right expertise but the right people who are able to make good decisions. MPs play the role of management.

“This brings me to Article 45 (4) (a) and (b) of the Constitution. I must admit that this is indeed an interesting article, for it allows for the increase from two to three senators representing each state.

“It went further to provide for these senators to be elected directly from the voters and not by the state legislative body as is the case currently for two senators each state.”

In principle, Lau said election is a better process when public office is concerned but there has to be a strong caveat here.

“One has to consider the purpose of and the role played by the Senate. At present, the real power lies in the House of Representatives as they go to form the executives who are the body in real control.

“Will the Senate be a mix of directly elected members and appointed members? How about their terms? Will there be a statewide election every time a senate seat falls vacant? Will appointed members be abolished? (Article 45 (4) (c) alludes to this possibility). What is the difference between the Senate and the House of Representatives if both chambers are elected by the rakyat?”

“There are no fast and easy answers as every decision will yield a different set of issues and questions,” he said.

Adding on, Lau said there are merits for appointed members in the senate and competitive elections will produce career politicians and not necessarily the diversity that is representatives of society.

He said there are certain groups that will never have representation if it is based on direct elections.

“Article 45 (2) is designed to bring in a wide range of representatives into the Senate. It mentions “persons who in his opinion have rendered distinguished public service or have achieved distinction in the professions, commerce, industry, agriculture, cultural activities or social service or are representative of racial minorities or are capable of representing the interest of aborigines.”

Lau said what needed to be done is to have a system that can best filter and recommend who these people are that can come under Article 45(2).

“Currently, that power rests with political leaders in the executive arm. That is why most appointees are from political backgrounds.”

Similarly, Lau said, it is also time for the judiciary to regain its independence.

“Our judiciary system faced its darkest hour in 1988. It has since recovered some of its independence and credibility.

“The most significant legislation was the Judicial Appointment Commission Act 2009 (JAC) during the time of former Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi.

“There is room for improvements in the JAC such as the appointment of the members and the final recommendation to DYMM Yang Di Pertuan Agong,” he said.