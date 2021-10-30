Toddler killed in Sandakan fire

SANDAKAN (Oct 30): A one-year-old boy perished a fire which broke out at a shophouse here on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was received at 11.09pm.

The third floor unit of Block 23, Jalan Tiga at the town centre was destroyed in the fire.

“Fire and rescue personnel found the charred remains of the toddler in a bedroom. The body has been handed over to the police for further action,” said the spokesperson.

It is learnt that the toddler was under the care of his aunt as his parents were away.