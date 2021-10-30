Uggah: Almost RM1 mil allocated for cattle-rearing in Kpg Merembeh

BAU (Oct 30): The state government has allocated almost RM1 million for cattle-rearing in Kampung Merembeh near here, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said RM400,000 was allocated to the project in the village, comprising 30 participants with an area of 72 acres.

“The money would be used for land-clearing, planting of napier grass, purchasing of machines and building sheds for storing machinery,” he said when officiating at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) and the cattle-rearing project in the village yesterday.

He also pledged another RM500,000 for the construction of cow barns in the village.

He said the state government would supply 150 head of cattle of several breeds through loan (pawah) under the Cattle Loan Programme as well as 30 head of cattle by grant through the Livestock Breed Grant Programme. The loan would be paid using the offspring aged 12 to 24 months within six years.

Uggah said cattle-rearing has a bright potential in the state; able to meet needs and reduce dependence on imported meat.

He added that Sarawak could only produce 12 per cent of its cattle and buffalo needs for domestic consumption. The state imported almost RM90 million worth of beef from other countries last year.

“Our target is to increase the cattle population to 150,000 head by 2030 compared to only 18,000 head now.

“That is why we are introducing a cattle-breeding project in Kpg Merembeh in Serembu constituency,” he added.

Uggah also encouraged oil palm planters to raise cattle in their plantations that have reached maturity under ‘Program Lembu Pawah’.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, who was also present at the function, said the cattle-rearing project in the village was the only one in existence in Sarawak. He said he is confident the project would be successful, and become a model for other cattle-breeding projects in other areas in the state.

“A cooperative will be set up to manage the animals until they are sold,” he added.

Director of the state Department of Veterinary Dr Adrian Susin, State Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datu Ik Pahon Joyik were also present at the function.