Warisan loses another elected representative

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Lahad Datu member of parliament Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi has announced he is leaving Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Mohammadin who is also the Segama state assemblyman, made the announcement at a press conference here on Saturday.

Mohamaddin is the latest representative to leave the Warisan led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, to become an independent assemblyman supporting the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob left the party on Oct 8.

Despite being friendly to GRS at the state level, Mohamaddin claimed he would be “purely an independent MP at the federal level”.

The former tourism, arts and culture minister during the Pakatan Harapan-Warisan administration cited the lack of development in the state and parliamentary seats he held as among the main reasons for him to leave the party.

“I believe that this will continue if I remain in the opposition bloc,” he told reporters at a hotel here.

“With that, I announce that I am leaving Warisan to be an independent who is friendly to the state government of the day.”