95.5 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): A total of 22,348,481 individuals or 95.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal 97.7 per cent or 22,866,371 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, 75,874 doses were dispensed yesterday, involving adults and adolescents bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 50,012,681 doses.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, as of yesterday 2,063,107 individuals or 65.5 per cent have completed their vaccination while 83 per cent or 2,612,639 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine under PICK for Adolescents which was launched on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, 20,370 Covid-19 booster doses were dispensed yesterday bringing the cumulative total so far to 291,409 doses. – Bernama