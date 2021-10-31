Abang Johari saddened by Masing’s passing, says DCM’s demise big loss for Dayak community, Sarawak

LAWAS (Oct 31): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg is saddened by the passing of his deputy Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who he said has contributed very much to the state.

Abang Johari said Masing’s passing was a big loss to the state and the Dayak community.

He said Masing has been a partner in the state cabinet who had contributed a lot during the state administration under Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and under him.

“As a partner and friend, I am personally very saddened with his passing this morning,” he said when met in Lawas after officiating MySRBN project in Kampung Tengah in Trusan today.

Abang Johari gave assurance that Masing’s struggle to bring greater development to central Sarawak under the Upper Rejang Development Agency (Urda) would continue.

Abang Johari almost teared up when asked on his unforgettable last moments with Masing.

On behalf of the state government, he conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathy to Masing’s family.

To a question, Abang Johari said he would leave it to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to pick Masing’s successor as the party president.

Masing’s colleague in the state Cabinet, State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said Sarawak has lost a true Sarawakian leader with the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing who always had the interest of Sarawakians at heart.

“I had known him for over 30 years. His heart has always been with Sarawak, fighting for Sarawak’s interest,” he said.

Describing Masing as a dedicated leader and a good friend, Lee recalled that when he was the Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation which was under the Masing’s ministry, he was the person who was always willing to offer his advice and share his experience.

“He was very committed to bring the best for his people. To hear of his passing was shocking and with heavy heart,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Masing was a well respected deputy chief minister by all sectors of society regardless of race and religion.

“The state lost a strong leader, and for Sarawakians his demise is sorely felt,” he said.

Abdul Karim said in his political journey, Masing had strongly advocated for the better well-being of those in the rural areas.

He added during his time as an elected representative and state Cabinet member, Masing had brought many changes to rural areas especially in Kapit.

“The excellent work by him is worth emulating by present leaders and also the next echelon of leaders in Sarawak,” he said.

Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said she was shocked to learn about Masing’s demise this morning for she had prayed that he would get well.

“When I heard the news this morning, I was shocked. We know that he was not well, but deep down, we have prayed that he will get through.

“Before this he was unwell, that was heart problem and he got through. So when we knew he was ill this time, the state government ensures that he gets the best care and of course our prayers for him to get well.

“It is indeed with great sadness that we heard the news (of his demise),” she said when met by journalists after attending a function at a restaurant here today.

Fatimah said Masing was a veteran politician, who over the years had contributed tremendously to the development of the state of Sarawak.

She said not only had he recorded a lot of contributions to Sarawak but he had also done a lot for his party and his constituency.

“So from a macro level to a micro level, he has had a lot of contributions to the state of Sarawak. He is a leader hard to replace. It is indeed a great loss.

“We pray that the family and the wife as well as the children and siblings would be strong. We will pray that his party members will remain strong.

“The party must remain strong, and his constituents too, to remain their support for the party. I’m sure he (Masing) would want that,” she added.

“Our condolences to his family members and his party members, the community and the people in his constituency. It is indeed a great loss to all of us,” she said.

Senior Works Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Parliamentary chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said he was saddened by Masing’s demise.

“Sarawak has lost a veteran, very experienced and capable leader who was very committed to serve the people. He also has contributed immensely to the development of Sarawak,” said Fadillah who is Petra Jaya MP.

“We lost a great man who has dedicated his life, not only for this state, but the entire nation. My deepest condolences to his family. Sarawakians will remember him as hero.

“Let’s keep him in our prayers and thank you for your contributions, Tan Sri,” said Fadillah.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Masing’s passing is a great loss to the people of Sarawak..

In a posting on his Facebook page today, Najib said that Masing is known to him as a person who put forward many suggestions to help smallholders and the commodity sector in Sarawak.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Tan Sri James Jemut Masing who passed away just now. He was a leader with a people’s spirit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in a Facebook post, said he was also shocked and saddened by Masing’s passing.

“With great sorrow, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of YB Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing on his passing.

“Sarawak has lost one of her greatest leaders, a passionate fighter for our state, our culture, our rights, and the people’s well-being,” he said.

According to Tiong, he was truly privileged to have been YB Tan Sri James’s comrade and friend.

“I will look back fondly on our struggles together and being able to share in his thoughts and wisdom.

“Despite our differences in the past, we could count on each other’s support to fight for what we think is in the best interests of Sarawak. Rest in peace and be with God, my friend,” said Tiong.

