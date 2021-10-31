Activist hopes Masing will inspire young Dayaks in education, politics

KUCHING (Oct 31): The late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing had set a standard for young Dayaks to follow, said activist Peter John Jaban.

“Highly educated, he rose to be an important leader in our community.

“I hope that his example will inspire more young people to pursue their studies and to enter into politics to represent their communities,” he said when commenting on Masing’s passing this morning.

Peter also said it is always sad when Sarawak loses one of its sons

“My thoughts go out to his family members at this time, especially (since he passed away) so soon after the loss of his brother,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee said today is a sad day for Sarawak as the state lost Masing, who had been leading the Dayak community for many years.

“Earlier on, the brother passed away and now it’s him. Our deepest sympathy to the family. The Dayak community has lost a leader who had been leading them for many years.

“It is a sad day for Sarawak. I hope his soul rest in peace,” added Wee.

Wee extended his deepest condolences to Masing’s family.

