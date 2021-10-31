Cabinet ministers express sadness of Masing’s death

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): The passing of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing this morning was truly felt by Cabinet ministers who expressed their sadness over the loss of an experienced leader.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Sarawak had lost a veteran leader who was credible, committed and had contributed a lot to the development of the state.

“His demise is not only a great loss to Sarawak but also to Malaysia in general. My condolences to his family,” the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament (MP) wrote on Facebook.

Masing, who is also Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05 am today. He was 72.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sarawak General Hospital in September after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for follow-up treatment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili and deputy minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, in a statement on Facebook, said Masing had contributed a lot to the country, especially Sarawak.

“Indeed, all the services and contributions rendered by Masing will be remembered forever,” they said.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP said Sarawak had lost a great leader.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also Kapit MP said he was saddened by the news of Masing’s passing.

“My deepest condolences and sending my thoughts and prayers to the family. May God grants the family strength to go through this difficult time,” he said.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong also described Masing’s death as a great loss to the people and the country, adding that his services and sacrifices, especially for Sarawak, would be remembered forever.

Meanwhile, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah hoped that Masing’s family would be patient and remain strong during this difficult time.

Deputy ministers from Sarawak including Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju prayed for Masing’s soul to be blessed.

Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said PN greatly appreciated Masing’s contribution as a big-hearted statesman who had helped strengthen the spirit of unity in this country.

“Personally, I have lost a good friend and I hope his family will remain strong during this time of grief,” he said.

In 21 years, Masing had held four key portfolios in Sarawak Cabinet comprising tourism; social development and urbanisation; land development; and most recently, infrastructure and port development.

Masing leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Corrine Masing and five children. — Bernama