Committee invites all join online talk on deaf awareness today

SIBU (Oct 31): Independent group Love Run committee is inviting everyone to take part in an online talk on deaf awareness today.

According to volunteer Loh Yu Yee, the session commences at 7.30pm and it can be accessed via www.facebook.com/SibuCancerCare, or via Zoom (ID: 4337780162, password: 332577).

“Two speakers from Peninsular Malaysia have been invited to speak – they are Philip Pong Chang Khim from Penang and Wong Sey Gin from Negeri Sembilan,” said Loh in a statement.

Pong, who is an administrative assistant at Asia Pacific Deaf Sorts Confederation, would be sharing with the participants his experience of and challenges in raising a child.

“Pong and his wife are both deaf, but their son is not.

“The couple had been told that they would not be able to raise their son because of their disability, and at some point, were advised to give away the child.

“However, they went ahead to raise their son.

“So, it would be an interesting session to listen to,” said Loh.

The other speaker Wong would be sharing her experience of growing up deaf and having undergone cochlear implant.

“Even with the implant, she still has problem distinguishing sounds.

“For us, we’d definitely know how a car or a bird sounds like.

“For her (Wong), it can be quite confusing; this is among what she would be sharing with us during the talk,” said Loh, adding that Wong runs a business related to health and beauty.