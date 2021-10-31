Covid-19: 97.4 pct of Sarawak’s 616 cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 31): About 97.4 per cent of today’s 616 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that from the total figure, 190 cases were in Category 1 while 410 were in Category 2.

“There are four cases under Category 3 (having pneumonia), five cases in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and seven cases in Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” it said in its daily update.

The cumulative tally of cases in the state now stands at 241,046.

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 180 cases followed by Miri with 151 cases.

Eight districts recorded double-digit cases today, with Sibu registering 70 cases, Bintulu (39), Betong (23), Serian (22), Sarikei (14), Simunjan (12), Mukah and Bau (11).

The remaining 22 districts only recorded single digit cases, with Sri Aman and Subis recording nine cases respectively, Dalat (8), Meradong (7), Samarahan (6); Tanjung Manis, Matu and Bukit Mabong (5), Daro and Lundu (4); Belaga, Pusa and Marudi (3), Kapit, Song and Asajaya (2) and one case each in Pakan, Limbang, Kabong, Beluru, Selangau and Telang Usan.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the Sungai Ipoh Cluster in Pakan ended today.

It added that no new clusters were detected in the state.

Currently, 28 clusters in the state remain active, with the Putai 2 Cluster recording one new case today.

No new cases were recorded in the other 27 clusters.