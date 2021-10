KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has expressed his condolences over the passing of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing this morning.

“I have lost a good friend and the country has lost a great leader,” said Annuar on his official Twitter today.

Masing, who was Baleh state assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05 am. He was 72. -Bernama