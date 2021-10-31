‘KLCC Karen’ gets RM3,000 for flouting mask, MySejahtera check-in mandate

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Police today confirmed that action has been taken against a white woman for refusing to wear a face mask and who failed to check in at the Suria KLCC shopping mall via the MySejahtera app.

The woman has been issued a RM3,000 fine for violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya said that the woman was slapped with RM1,500 for each offence, which falls under Rule 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan).

“The first offence involved failure to adhere to the Health director-general’s order to register oneself at a premises through MySejahtera in an area with wide internet coverage.

“The second offence involved failure to comply with the Health director-general’s order by not wearing a face mask inside any premises,” he said in a brief statement.

He did not disclose the identity of the woman who has been dubbed “KLCC Karen” by Malaysians on social media and who started the #KarenDior hashtag.

“Karen” is a pejorative term for women who treat others in an entitled or privileged manner.

Police only said the woman is 51 years old, when Malay Mail asked for further information.

Noor Dellhan reminded the public to always comply with the SOP or be prepared to face legal action.

City police are also investigating another similar incident at another shopping mall in Bangsar on October 29 that has been said to have been committed by the same woman after a video clip started circulating on social media.

A video clip of the first incident that went viral showed an unmasked white woman confronting employees of the Dior outlet at the Suria KLCC shopping mall last Wednesday.

Following that, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin clarified that it is still mandatory to mask up in public areas. – Malay Mail