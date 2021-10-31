Ling urges more allocation for police stations and training

MIRI (Oct 31): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong has expressed the hope that the RM17bil allocation in Budget 2022 for the Home Ministry would include benefits for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Sarawak .

In an interview here yesterday, he said PH Sarawak is hopeful that part of the budget would be utilised to build or upgrade police stations here and to upgrade the quality of its personnel nationwide.

“Miri being the second largest city in Sarawak (it) is hoped to benefit from the huge budget to upgrade our Central Police Station (CPS) Miri as well as two other police stations in Lutong and Tanjung Lobang.

“We are also hopeful that a new police station is built in the southern part of the city (Taman Tunku or Lambir) to meet the growing population,” he elaborated on hs point.

Ling pointed out that he had brought up the matter of CPS Miri being already old and rundown in both parliament and at the state legislative assembly (DUN) previously but things have never been materialised.

“Previously, many ministers had come to visit; even top cops had come over and visited CPS Miri. They know this is a very run down police station that faced issues such as leakages and maybe security issue as it was built during the colonial era.

“Clearly, the condition at CPS Miri does not befit our city status and the increasing demand of the people,” he lamented.

He thus called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into the matter so that the people may feel that the budget is also for Sabah and Sarawakians.

Ling also called for the Home Ministry to allocate part of the budget to upgrade the quality of the policemen by providing them with training.

“I think more training need to be provided so they gain adequate knowledge, especially legal knowledge.

“The police force should be first class, so that the people have confidence in them. Others include building better public relation skills so that the people can have strong rapport with the police force,” he said.

The Home Ministry’s allocation of RM17bil was equal to the amount under Budget 2021.

Among the allocations announced for the ministry in Budget 2022 are RM230mil for the police and Armed Forces including maintenance and repairs of police quarters, RM13mil for Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11), introducing four new Immigration entry points and eight new posts for the General Operations Force.