Malaysia adds 44 more Covid-19 deaths, toll now 28,876

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Malaysia recorded 44 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, including four who were brought in dead.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia so far is 28,876, with 23,037 being inpatient deaths and 5,839 being those who were brought in dead.

Over the last two weeks, Sarawak had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths; there were 63 who died of the disease for every one million people.

This was followed by Perlis at 35 deaths per million, and Penang and Kelantan at 34 deaths per million each.

Other states had a fatality rate that was either the same as the national rate over the last two weeks of 24 such deaths per million persons, namely Terengganu and Johor, or were lower than the national rate.

For example, the Klang Valley has a fatality rate of 10 deaths per million persons. Kuala Lumpur specifically had 11 deaths per million persons and Selangor had 10 deaths per million persons.

Like Kedah, Melaka — which will be having its statewide polls next month — had a fatality rate over the last two weeks of 19 deaths per million persons.

In terms of age, the Covid-19 deaths recorded over the last two weeks involved 599 persons aged 60 and above, 182 persons in the 18 to 59 age group, two persons in the 12 to 17 age group, and one in the age group of 11 years old and below.

Out of the 5,854 new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Malaysia, Selangor recorded 1,401 additional cases, followed by Sabah which recorded 650 new cases, Sarawak with 646 additional cases, 450 in Kelantan, and 435 in Johor.

The rest were recorded in Pahang with 350 additional cases, Kedah at 345, Kuala Lumpur at 309, Penang at 270, Terengganu at 266, Perak at 231, Melaka at 223, Negri Sembilan at 213, Labuan at 35, Putrajaya at 29 and one in Labuan.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,466,663 Covid-19 cases detected, with 69,153 of such cases currently still active as of midnight yesterday.

Currently, 570 Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units, with 293 intubated. – Malay Mail