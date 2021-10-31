Masing’s heart was for Sarawak and its people, says Baru

KUCHING (Oct 31): Though on opposite sides of the political divide, Ba’ Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has paid tribute to the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing as a leader with a heart for Sarawak and Sarawakians.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leader said Masing was very vocal about the need for the vaccination programme to be carried out quickly during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also recall that in 2016, he moved a ministerial motion in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) incorporating the motion by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How to reject the Territorial Sea Act 2012 to preserve and uphold Sarawak’s territorial integrity. It was passed unanimously,” said Baru in a statement.

Baru also said he had known the deputy chief minister since they were members of PBDS in the 1980’s.

“We went through some challenging struggles together, PBDS being in the opposition in those days.

“Although our political paths diverged after that, we remained as friends and enjoyed cordial chats whenever we met at DUN,” he said.

Baru said he was very sad to hear the news of Masing’s untimely passing this morning, and he recalled how distressed Masing was when his brother and sister-in-law passed away from Covid-19 a few months ago.

“And for him to have met the same fate is a cruel blow for his family and a sad loss for Sarawak.

“I extend my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Puan Sri Corrine and their children on their sad loss. May their beloved husband and father rest in peace,” he said.

Masing had died at 7.05am at Normah Medical Centre from heart complications.