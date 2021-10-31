Masing’s passing a great loss to Sarawak – Soon Koh

KUCHING (Oct 31): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has described the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing as a great loss to the state.

“Despite all our political differences and bickerings, I must say that his untimely departure is a great loss to Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said both he and his wife knew Masing from his student days in Form 6 in one of the schools in Sibu and they were deeply saddened to learn of his passing this morning.

“Both my wife and I knew Tan Sri James from his student days in Form VI as a bright student who excelled in academic pursuits and with outstanding leadership calibre.

“Indeed deservingly, he went on to becoming a successful politician, culminating in his position as Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak.

“We will miss him and our heartfelt condolence goes to Puan Sri Corrine (Masing’s wife) and her family. May his soul rest in eternal heavenly peace,” he said.

IN BINTULU, Democratic Action Party (DAP) state deputy chairman Chiew Chin Sing was saddened by Masing’s demise today.

“He is truly a friend, statesman and fellow Sarawakian. He was the first Iban I have met. We studied, played and worshipped together and we sat next to each other at the back rows in Form 3 at the Methodist Secondary School,” he said when contacted.

According to Chiew, it was from him then that he learned about Iban, learning to respect one another and living together.

“I am happy that he shared this spirit also as it showed in his political life that no matter how different we can be, whether in our culture, religion or belief, we can and must live together for the good of all the people in Sarawak.

“I am proud to see how the rural areas have changed during the many years when he served as the peoples’ voice, minister and deputy chief minister of Sarawak,” Chiew said.

He added that in all of Masing’s life, he has been helping people, and serving the people of all races.

“He was a great leader of the people of Sarawak and would always be remembered. His departure is a great loss to us all,” said the Tanjung Batu assemblyman.