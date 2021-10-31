Nanta: Putrajaya yet to make any decision on ‘Timah’ whiskey controversy

LUNDU (Oct 31): The federal Cabinet has not made any decision regarding the controversy surrounding the locally produced “Timah” whiskey, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“The main issue now is some people are saying the name of the ‘Timah’ whiskey might touch on the sensitivity of certain religion and it could also be misleading to consumers.

“That is what being discussed right now but we have not make any decision yet,” Nanta told reporters during a press conference after visiting BS Supermarket here today.

Noting that there is no problem with the whiskey itself, the minister said it is the brand name of the whiskey that is being scrutinised, adding that discussions and consultations are still ongoing.

He added the company producing the “Timah” brand whiskey has been given until next week to offer a solution to the problem surrounding their brand.

Nanta stressed his ministry will be fair to all segments of the society and any product name that might be construed as insensitive towards not only the Muslims but also other races, including the Chinese and Iban, might not be approved in the future.

“In order to preserve the harmonious society of the country, we might not approve any name of products that might touch on the sensitivity of certain group of the society going forward,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the government has decided that locally produced items must no longer use names or brands that can trigger negative racial or religious reactions from society.

The Environment and Water Minister said the decision was recently made by the Cabinet following the debacle over the “Timah” whiskey brand.

Prior to that, Nanta issued a press statement on Oct 28, saying the local company producing the whiskey under the brand name “Timah” had agreed to consider changing the name and image of its alcohol product.

A meeting was held between the local company, Winepak Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, and several cabinet members.

Representatives from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Home Ministry and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry had also attended the meeting.

Through the meeting, Nanta said the company had requested for a week to discuss with their shareholders and board of directors to change the name and image on the label of the “Timah” whiskey product.

Meanwhile, Nanta appealed to the media not to sensationalise the issue that could exacerbate the situation.

“All of us have a part to play in preserving a peaceful society. Sometimes, I am sorry to say but some parties had taken advantage by sensationalising the issue with attention-grabbing headlines.”

The minister hoped the media would be responsible in news reporting as Malaysia is a multi-racial and cultural country.