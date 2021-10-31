No decision yet on new PRS president, says sec-gen after Salang reportedly takes over

KUCHING (Oct 31): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has yet to decide on who will succeed the late Tan Sri James Masing as president, said party secretary general Dato Janang Bungsu.

Responding to a report by a news portal, Janang said the party has not met on the matter.

He said it was premature to say if deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Datuk Liwan Lagang will be the acting president and acting deputy president respectively.

Stating that the party is saddened by Masing’s sudden demise and is now in the state of mourning, Janang said the party is now focusing on assisting Masing’s wife Puan Sri Corrine Masing.

“Lets us settle first things first, then hold a party meeting, then only we will make all the important announcements. We are now still in the state of mourning and assisting Puan Sri,” he added.

Salang had told the news portal that he would now lead PRS until the state polls after which a president will be decided during a delegates’ conference. He said Masing would have expected him to take over his duties for now.

The Borneo Post is contacting Salang for comments.

Masing, who was Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Baleh assemblyman, passed away at 7.05am this morning at Normah Medical Specialist Centre.

Masing, 72, co-founded PRS in 2004 and became its first president.

PRS was in fact scheduled to hold a meeting at around 2pm today but it has to be cancelled due to Masing’s passing this morning.