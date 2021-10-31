Only four members leave Warisan with Mohamaddin

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Only four Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) members have joined Lahad Datu Member of Parliament cum Segama state assemblyman Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi in quitting the party.

Warisan Supreme Council member Azhar Matussin said the party’s Lahad Datu division remained strong and was on track on reclaiming both seats in the next general election.

He said Warisan Lahad Datu supporters were used to Mohamaddin’s absence as the latter rarely met with the people in his constituency.

“His departure has little effect on Warisan’s supporters in Lahad Datu.”

In fact, Azhar said hardcore supporters of the party have turned up to show their support for Warisan during a press conference.

“The briefing carried out by the division, which was attended by divisional committee members comprising Wanita, Wira and Wirawati, has received unexpected response … the hall was full and some of the supporters were forced to wait outside in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Azhar, who is also Darau state assemblyman, added huge turnout of supporters reflected their solid support towards the party’s leadership, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

“At present, the leadership are devising strategies to mobilize the machinery in preparation for the next general election that will be held anytime.”

He added that the three state assemblymen under Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency have shown their undivided support to the Warisan leadership.

“Tungku assemblyman Assaffal Alian, Kunak assemblywoman Norazlina Arif and Lahad Datu assemblyman Dumi Pg Masdal remain steadfast with Warisan and are focused on assisting the people, in line with the mandate given to them by voters in the last state election.”

Meanwhile, Warisan members have been told to remain calm in the wake of Mohamaddin leaving the party.

The party’s information chief, Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari in calling for calm reminded party members that Warisan’s support at the grassroots level remains strong.

“I know many of the party’s members and figthers are disappointed with the action of the Lahad Datu Member of Parliament cum Segama assembyman but let me stress here that the departure of the three Warisan elected representatives has not affected the rakyat’s confidence in the party,” said Awang Ahmad Sah.

On Saturday, Mohamaddin announced that he was leaving Warisan to be a government friendly independent elected representative. He followed the footsteps of former Warisan Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and Sebatik assemblyman Hassan Amir Gani.

Mohamaddin, 64, said the lack of development in both Lahad Datu and Segama had prompted him to leave Warisan.

According to him by becoming an independent representative that is friendly to the Sabah state government, he could focus on development.

He however stressed that he would remain a “purely” independent representative at the federal level.

Following Mohamaddin’s resignation, Warisan is now left with seven MPs and 19 state assemblymen in Sabah.

Awang Ahmad Sah said that Warisan continues to be a platform through which the struggles of Sabahans are fought.

He also claimed that after a year of coming into power, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have clearly failed to fulfill their election promises and this has riled the people.

“Keep working to help the people. Believe that Warisan will rise stronger in the 15th general election,” he told party members.

Earlier, Azhar claimed that Mohamaddin’s departure from the party was not unexpected.

“It has been expected to happen since a few days ago,” he said in a statement.

Azhar added that it is not easy to be an honest elected representative who is and loyal to the people’s mandate and at the same time prioritize the struggle to uphold the dignity of Sabahans.

He opined that choosing the easy way by ignoring the mandate given in the State Election is not appropriate to be accepted by all quarters.

“Mohamaddin ran away from the struggle leaving his comrades in arms. Now he is colluding with a party that was once said to be bad. But the people know how to judge when the time comes.

“Whatever it is, we wish Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi Selamat Maju Jaya. Those who are in Warisan are still standing solidly behind the party’s leadership led by its President, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal,” he said.

Azhar said so far he was confident that Warisan’s assemblymen would remain focused on helping the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time strive to provide the best service to the people they represent.

“We remain focused on helping the people who really need the services of elected representatives in their areas,” he said, adding that there was no need to leave the party in order to focus on serving the areas represented as the current government would be fully responsible for development there.

“We did not run away with the original stand after being given the mandate to be state elected representatives and will remain with Warisan,” he said.