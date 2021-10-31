PBB branch pledges support to Jepak incumbent

BINTULU (Oct 31): The Jepak branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is fully supportive of Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip in the next state election.

This was highlighted during a dinner event hosted by Jepak PBB Women here on Friday.

Talib, 70, has been the assemblyman for Jepak since the 1996.

At the event, Jepak PBB Women member Noreha Ali said the women wing’s machinery was ready for the state election, should it be called at any time soon.

PBB Jepak deputy chairman Saidi Abang Samsudin, on the other hand, said the branch would reject any nomination from outside Jepak.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Talib call upon all to ensure victory to the current state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“For PBB Jepak, make sure our election machinery is ready,” he said.