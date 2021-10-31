PM expresses condolences over passing of Masing

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed condolences over the passing of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing early this morning.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that on behalf of the government and all Malaysians, he also hoped that Masing’s family would be given the strength and patience to face this bereavement.

He said the demise of Masing was a great loss to Sarawak and the country.

“The late Masing was a leader who had the people’s interests at heart, far-sighted and authoritative. His services and sacrifices will be remembered forever,” he said.

Masing, who was also Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC), Petra Jaya here at 7.05 am. He was 72. – Bernama