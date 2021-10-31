Report: Masing died of heart complications, latest test negative for Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 31): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s cause of death was due to heart complications and not Covid-19, the state government’s Sarawak Communication Unit (UKAS) informed.

A report shared in its WhatsApp media group said Masing’s latest Covid-19 test result was negative.

Masing had passed away at the age of 72 at 7.05am today at the Normah Medical Centre in Petra Jaya here.

He was also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, Parti Rakyat Sarawak president and Baleh assemblyman.

He was admitted in the SGH intensive care unit on Sept 28 after he was infected with Covid-19. It is believed that he was discharged and brought to Normah due to his heart condition.

Masing had lost a brother, Jantai, and sister-in-law in May this year to Covid-19.

Masing is survived by his wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Corrine Masing and two children.