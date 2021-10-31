Sabah FC to count on young talents

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Sabah FC will be counting on young talents to face the remainder of the Malaysia Cup matches.

Hence, head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the youngsters must always be ready when presented with the opportunity to play in the first team.

He said several senior players were unavailable due to injuries, as such the youngsters must step up and fill in the void in the starting eleven.

“They (young players) must grab the chance in order to gain experience and match exposure.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with the performance of the young players when up against a very good team in JDT (Johor Darul Ta’zim) here last Friday.

“Their performances were very encouraging,” said Kim Swee in a statement on Sunday.

Kim Swee gambled on young defenders Abd Hanafie Tokyo Abd Hasim and Gerald Gadit as well as midfielder Mohamad Sahrizan Saidin against JDT.

The trio came on as substitutes – Hanafie and Sahrizan in the first half and Gerald in the second half.

Sabah FC, who were already trailing by two goals then, did not concede further goals when Kim Swee made the substitutions.

Fellow youngsters Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar and Muhamad Ramzi Mustakim were unused subs in the Malaysia Cup Group D tie.

“The youngsters must fight for a place in the starting eleven in the remainder of the Malaysia Cup matches.

“My advice is they must grab the chance by showing their best performance.

“All in all, the young players in the current Sabah FC squad have huge potential … other clubs will have their eyes on them and they may even go on to play for the national team in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC are currently third in Group D of the Malaysia Cup having collected two points from their opening three matches.

JDT lead on nine points followed by PJ City FC on four points while Premier League side Kelantan FC fourth on one point.

Sabah FC will be away to JDT in the next group fixture on November 2.