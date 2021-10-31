Sabah sets condition for entering Sabah from tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 31): Malaysians from West Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan are allowed to enter Sabah for social visits provided they are fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19, following the State Government’s decision to allow interstate travel starting tomorrow (Nov 1).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said only those who tested negative for Covid-19 using RT-PCR or RTK-Ag are allowed to enter Sabah.

He said the RTK-Ag and RT-PCR test result is valid for three days before travel to Sabah.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said teenagers aged between 12 and 18, who have received at least one dose of vaccine are allowed to enter Sabah.

“Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents or guardians,” he said in a statement on the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for out-of-state visitors on Sunday.

For individuals who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons, he said they must present medical report that are verified by registered medical practitioners.

Meanwhile, the State Government has allowed up to 10 investors in a delegation to Sabah.

Masidi said the both domestic and international investors’ visit to Sabah must obtain an invitation letter from the State Government and special permission to enter from the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee.