Sadia: Masing’s passing a great loss to Dayak community

MIRI (Oct 31): Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) has expressed sadness over the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing this morning.

Its chairman Richard Wil Uban, when contacted, said the Masing’s passing, is a great loss to the Dayak community, especially to the Iban community.

Richard recalled that both Masing and him were comrades in Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak from 1982 until 2017 before he left to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“I was with him for over 35 years and he was a very good man trying his best to uplift the standard of Iban community in his own way. I have great respect for him,” said Richard.

He believed the Iban community has lost a very important person.