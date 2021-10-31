Salang now leads PRS, new president to be elected after state polls

KUCHING (Oct 31): Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum has confirmed that he has assumed the role of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president following the demise of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing this morning.

Speaking to reporters after a supreme council meeting today, he said as deputy president of the party, the responsibility fell upon him if anything happens to the president in accordance with the party constitution.

“I have no choice but I am not acting president but I am assuming the role of leader of the party now that Masing is no more with us. The next president will only be known after the state holds its next election,” he said.

Salang said a recent annual general meeting had agreed that the party elections will be held after the state election.

He also said that the party had earlier decided to renominate all its incumbents to defend its 11 seats but with Masing’s passing, Baleh was now vacant.

Salang said the PRS Baleh division has been asked to put forward a candidate to contest the seat during the state polls.

“The party has done its work in the area all this while and we think that person who we name will win the seat for PRS in the next state election,” he said, adding that Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidates would ultimately be decided by the chief minister.

Masing, who was Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Baleh assemblyman, passed away at 7.05am this morning at Normah Medical Specialist Centre.