Sarawak opposition leaders share admiration for Masing as a Dayak leader

KUCHING (Oct 31): Opposition leaders in Sarawak have offered their condolences on the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, expressing sadness at the demise of a Dayak leader they saw as a friend.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William described Masing as a ‘great leader.’

He said the party members were saddened by his demise, noting that Masing was also co-founder of the then Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

“We may have differences in politics, but our common goal was to fight for the rights of Dayaks, always. May his soul rest in peace. PBDSB expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family,” Bobby said in a statement.

DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii described the news as “really upsetting and unsettling”.

“He was often known as a firm believer in multiculturalism and freedom of religion in our country. This is definitely a tough time for his family who has lost two members, including his brother, to Covid-19. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Yii said.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said Masing had been a paramount chief to the Dayak people who fought to protect their rights and welfare.

“It is a sad day for all Dayaks who lost a leader of calibre. The people in Baleh and Rajang Basin will surely miss him. I lost a friend,” he said.

Remembering Masing as a soft spoken person, Voon said Masing had always been a gentleman when dealing with opposition members of the August House.

Voon said Masing, as a senior politician, never lost his cool during debates and had been generous with giving guidance and pointers on how the opposition should see and target issues for the good of Sarawak.

“PBK is with the family of Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing to mourn their loss and we are also with the Dayak people who lost their paramount chief. Our condolences to his family,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo reminisced her encounter with Masing while the latter was still in opposition with the then PBDS.

“The first time I met him, he was still in opposition with PBDS, having his office at Taman Sri Mall, and our group went for laksa breakfast, he loved Sarawak laksa. He was always a friendly, humble, soft spoken and caring person,” she said on a social media post today.

Even though the two, in latter years, stood on opposite sides of the political fence, Soo said Masing would still occasionally send private messages of support to her, if he deemed her statements to hold merits.

“Our condolences to the family of (Tan Sri) Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing on their loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Soo lamented.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leadership council said that it was shocked and saddened by the news of his passing.

In a statement today, it deemed Masing as one of the top leaders of the Sarawak government who became Deputy Chief Minister, adding that he was an assemblyman for Baleh for over 30 years.

“The leadership and members of PKR Sarawak pray that his family members are given strength and perseverance to face this difficult and sad time,” it added.

Masing had passed away at the age of 72 at 7.05am today at the Normah Medical Centre in Petra Jaya here.