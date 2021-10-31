Sarawak records 13 Covid-19 fatalities including two BID from Oct 12 to 29

KUCHING (Oct 31): Sarawak recorded another 13 Covid-19 deaths from Oct 12 to 29, including two Brought In Dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that one of the BID cases involved a man aged 79 from Betong who passed away on Oct 12 and had high blood, diabetes and heart disease. His body was brought to Saratok Hospital.

The other BID case involved a 90-year-old man from Sarikei who passed away on Oct 28 and had comorbidities of heart disease. His body was brought to Sarikei Hospital.

Meanwhile, a man from Sibu aged 56 who had high blood, diabetes and asthma passed away at Kanowit Hospital on Oct 27.

The deaths recorded on Oct 28 involved women aged 59, 69 and 82.

The 82-year-old woman from Kuching died at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and she had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 59-year-old and 69-year-old were both from Sibu and passed away at Sibu Hospital. The former had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and kidney disease while the latter had high blood and heart disease.

The deaths recorded on Oct 29 involved a man and woman from Sibu aged 67 and 64 respectively; a 78-year-old man from Limbang; three men aged 67, 74 and 91 from Kuching; and an 80-year-old woman from Kapit.

The two cases from Sibu passed away at Sibu Hospital. The 67-year-old had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and chronic kidney disease while the 64-year-old had no known history of diseases.

The man from Limbang died at Hospital Limbang and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The three men from Kuching died at SGH. The 67-year-old had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease while the 74-year-old and 91-year-old both had high blood.

The woman from Kapit died at Bintulu Hospital and had high blood, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease.