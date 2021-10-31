SCIB pioneers 3D printing tech in construction industry

KUCHING: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) held a site visit to its factory located in Kuching, to showcase its 3D constructions printer, which will be utilised in SCIB’s constructions projects.

The site visit was attended by Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB Malaysia) deputy chief executive Datuk Ir Elias Ismail and the representatives from CIDB Malaysia and its subsidiary, the Akademi Binaan Malaysia Wilayah Sarawak (ABM).

The 3D constructions printer has arrived in Malaysia in September 2021 and SCIB is working together with CIDB to carry out R&D in the area of establishing standards and regulations for 3D printing buildings or structures in the country.

SCIB group managing director/chief executive officer, Rosland bin Othman commented, “SCIB plan is basically to utilise the 3D constructions printer as part of our expansion plan. We believe that having the 3D constructions printer at our disposal will allow us to reduce the construction period for our projects, therefore allowing us to complete the projects in a shorter period.

“SCIB is actively collaborating with CIDB Malaysia to promote this technology to the Malaysian Public Works Department (JKR) and many other relevant authorities, as we believe that will improve the Malaysian construction industry’s efficiency and productivity.”

Earlier in 2021, SCIB had purchased the 3D constructions printer together with the design software from COBOD International (COBOD), a manufacturing company based in Denmark, which was responsible for constructing one of the first 3D printed buildings in Europe.

“Currently, our engineering team is carrying out the installation and commissioning of the 3D constructions printer with assistance through visual communication with COBOD side.

“After successfully commissioning the 3D constructions printer, we will be able to demonstrate this latest technology by building a mockup 3D printed house at CIDB Sarawak’s headquarters site, with the demonstration to take place sometime in November 2021,” he added.